COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home in southern Ohio

The Scioto County Health Department says the outbreak involves staff and residents.

WHEELERSBURG, OH (WOWK) A COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation in Wheelersburg.

No other information is being provided due to privacy regulations. 

If you have questions or concerns about residents, please contact Best Care at 1-888-508-9774.

