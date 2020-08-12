WHEELERSBURG, OH (WOWK) — A COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation in Wheelersburg.
The Scioto County Health Department says the outbreak involves staff and residents.
No other information is being provided due to privacy regulations.
If you have questions or concerns about residents, please contact Best Care at 1-888-508-9774.
More headlines from WKBN.com
- COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home in southern Ohio
- Franklin County judge reprimanded for OVI conviction
- Joe Frederick Jackson, East Liverpool, Ohio
- Ohio Secretary of State to give update on election preparations
- Watch: YSU President Jim Tressel to give State of the University address