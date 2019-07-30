Agreement allows some local Perkins to stay open – for now

Some can stay open but others have to take down their signs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new agreement between the owner of several local Perkins locations and the franchiser allows for stores in Warren, Austintown, Niles, Youngstown, Grove City and other locations to stay open but others must remove all Perkins signage and operate independently.

Earlier this summer, Perkins and Marie Callender’s LLC sued 5171 Campbells Land Company for violating its terms of agreement in operating its franchises, owing the Tennessee-based company $2.1 million dollars.

On Friday, court papers were filed in federal bankruptcy court in Pennsylvania allowing some local Perkins restaurants to operate under the Perkins name until August 10 or a time that the two can reach a new licensing agreement, whichever comes first.

Also, other 5171 Campbells Land Company locations can operate as independent restaurants as long as all Perkins signage is removed from the stores and the stores do not use any Perkins marketed brands or trademarks or anything that resembles them. Those local locations include New Castle, Canfield and Ashtabula.

A telephone status conference is set for both parties on Aug. 8.