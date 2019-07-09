County Coroner: At least 4 bodies found in Cleveland

A spokesman for the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office said he couldn't provide details about ages or gender

CLEVELAND (AP) – An Ohio coroner’s office says an investigation is underway into the discovery of at least four bodies in Cleveland.

Chris Harris is a spokesman for the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. He said Tuesday morning that investigators were on the scene on the city’s east side.

Harris said he couldn’t provide details about ages or gender. A message was left with the Cleveland police department.

Multiple media outlets reported that one person was found dead with multiple gunshots in a field or vacant lot on the east side.

07/09/19 11:12:13 (GMT -4:00)