YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown State University is warning students about a scam that could come through the mail.

YSU Information Technology Services (ITS) announced in a press release Thursday that students should be aware of suspicious COVID-19 or Amazon mail packages that contain a USB drive.

According to the report, the intent of the package and USB drive is to deliver malicious files to students’ computers.

Students should be aware if:

The COVID 19 package contains a letter imitating HHS and referencing COVID 19 guidelines and a USB drive.

The Amazon Package uses a decorative box containing a fraudulent thank you letter, counterfeit gift card and a USB device

The university has asked students to return the packages or letters to their service desk immediately.