YSU uses spring break as time to prepare coronavirus action plan

The university has started talking about how it could keep classes going even if they have to close down campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is planning and preparing for the COVID-19 coronavirus just in case it comes to campus.

It’s spring break right now, but the pandemic response team was among the few at YSU Monday morning.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at YSU at this time.

“It’s vital to have a plan and it’s vital to have those plans in place before the actual situation presents itself,” said YSU spokesperson Ron Cole.

YSU has already dropped all of the spring field courses to China, South Korea and Italy over concern about the coronavirus.

Other plans include crisis communications and emergency response. The pandemic response team is meeting regularly to establish a campus-wide response plan that follows the Centers for Disease Control coronavirus guidelines for colleges.

YSU has started talking with deans and department chairs about how they could keep classes going even if they have to close down campus.

“We are in the process of what that might look like. How we might do some of that online, what some of the limitations might be, what that would mean in terms of developing the syllabus and things of that sort,” Cole said.

YSU is thinking about how to prevent the spread of illnesses in general, whether it be the flu or coronavirus. Students may need to wipe down desks and equipment. How the buildings are cleaned may need to change.

The university has 110 students out of the country on trips right now, but none are in countries affected by the coronavirus.

It asked students with international travel plans for spring break to share their itineraries. Sixty-five responded but none of them were going to affected regions.

“The other thing that spring break presents is the fact that everyone here is now gone and they’ll be coming back,” Cole said. “So we need to make sure that when people do come back, that they’re healthy and that the campus is safe.”

The biggest event ahead is graduation on May 9 at Stambaugh Stadium.