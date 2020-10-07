YSU students circulate petition to hold in-person graduation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another virtual graduation is set for YSU’s class of fall 2020, but some students aren’t happy about the idea.

A petition has started called Let Us Walk 2020. It lists the reasons why students think there should be an in-person graduation ceremony. More than 200 people have signed.

“I just don’t feel like it’s fair that we are not allowed to walk,” said YSU student Michelle McDonald. “We’ve worked so hard for it, and we have paid for it out of pocket and just with our tuition.”

When students got word about the fall virtual graduation from YSU’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Brien Smith, McDonald decided something needed to be done.

“We’ve put a lot of guts into this and sanity and blood, sweat and tears and money. A lot of money. We deserve this,” McDonald said.

Ron Cole, Director of university communications, understands the disappointment from students but said the safety of those students, families, and staff is their top priority.

“That is an event that usually we have 6,000 or 7,000 people that attend commencement,” Cole said. “There is really no way that we can do a full fledge commencement ceremony under these circumstances.”

With some YSU sports back in session, some students still don’t understand why they cannot walk for graduation.

“Every situation is different. The rules and regulations for every situation are different,” Cole siad.

YSU student Ashely Willis said she is feeling ignored by university officials.

“They obviously don’t care about us if they are like just make it the easiest way possible, throw your name up there with some elevator music,” she said.

Some students are questioning the administration’s motivation for making an entire campus safe for thousands of students to be there but feel they are pulling back when it comes to graduation.

“There are a lot of things they can do. They’ve implemented a lot of safety structures on campus for us to have traditional classes. I just don’t know why it is so difficult to put that in a ceremony,” McDonald said.

Cole said they are making sure they aren’t creating a hot spot situation for the graduates and their families.

“It’s disappointing. We’ve talked a lot about ideas, options, and we are still open to ideas that students may have,” he said.

