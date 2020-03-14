YSU students begin to move off campus

Spring break has been extended through March 22 and afterwards, classes will resume completely online

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Youngstown State University are starting to move out of their dorms Saturday as classes move online for the rest of the semester.

President Jim Tressel sent a statement to students and employees Friday.

He wants to minimize the number of students on campus.

Spring break has been extended through March 22, and afterwards, classes will resume completely online.

Students are advised not to come to campus.

The news was hard for students who had their first year of college cut short.

“A lot of my friends are leaving and we all just got back from spring break. It’s hard to say goodbye. It was unexpected. Obviously, we thought we were going to have more time here,” said freshman Trenton Peluso.

Students who need to stay in the dorms will be accommodated.

The university is working to offer refunds or credits to students.