YSU starts new semester with weekly coronavirus testing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University expects roughly 25% of its classes to be face-to-face starting on Monday, which was the start of the spring semester.

The school went primarily remote following Thanksgiving break, trying to protect against the rising number of coronavirus cases.

For the first time, there will be weekly COVID-19 testing on campus. Participants will be picked at random and anyone selected will get an email beforehand. Testing starts next week.

There will also be a mandatory 10-day quarantine period for students from other states considered “hotspots” who are living on campus.

The university expects a third of the classes to still be fully remote and around 40% to be some sort of combination of remote and in-person.

“When we do get to be in person in class it’s fun. You get to see people again. Back before all the coronavirus stuff happened, classes were much different going through lectures, and being online is a little tougher but you gotta adjust to it. It’s fun,” said Noah Zoldan, of Canfield.

The university has set aside five days as wellness days during the semester instead of having a spring break. There will be no classes on those days.