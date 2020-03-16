YSU spring sports officially canceled ‘for the sake of public safety’

All Horizon League competition, both conference and non-conference, is canceled for the remainder of the academic year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKBN) – The Horizon League Board of Directors, in collaboration with the League’s Council, decided Monday that all Horizon League competition — both conference and non-conference — and all Horizon League Championships are canceled for the remainder of the academic year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Shortly after the league’s decision, Youngstown State athletic director Ron Strollo released the following statement:

“Realizing these challenging times, we feel it is in the best interest of our student athletes, families and YSU community to take these necessary precautions for the sake of public safety. This is an unprecedented time in college athletics and for our nation, the health and safety of our students will always be our primary concern.”