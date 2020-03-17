Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 210 active closings. Click for more details.

YSU spring commencement postponed, summer ceremony possible

Local News

YSU officials have made the decision to cancel spring commencement scheduled for May 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ysu-graduation-_1525603922808.jpg

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU officials have made the decision to cancel spring commencement scheduled for May 9.

President Jim Tressel sent a message to students saying that due to the Ohio gathering limitations of 50 or fewer people, the university could not hold commencement ceremonies that attract more than 5,000.

Tressel said diplomas will be mailed out and that a ceremony could hopefully be held in the summer.

“While we are saddened by this action, we are most proud of you, your hard work and your perseverance in these unprecedented times,” Tressel said.

All degrees will be conferred on May 9, Tressel said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com