YSU spring commencement postponed, summer ceremony possible

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU officials have made the decision to cancel spring commencement scheduled for May 9.

President Jim Tressel sent a message to students saying that due to the Ohio gathering limitations of 50 or fewer people, the university could not hold commencement ceremonies that attract more than 5,000.

Tressel said diplomas will be mailed out and that a ceremony could hopefully be held in the summer.

“While we are saddened by this action, we are most proud of you, your hard work and your perseverance in these unprecedented times,” Tressel said.

All degrees will be conferred on May 9, Tressel said.