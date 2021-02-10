YSU seeks to document local pandemic history

The YSU Archive staff is seeking stories from students, faculty and staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The curator of Youngstown State University’s archives says we’re living through history. For that reason, the archives are seeking stories related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re interested in learning how people were impacted by the coronavirus. Curator Cassie Nespor said this is unlike anything the archive has ever done.

“I realized that it would be easier to do this while it’s happening, and it is just so significant that I don’t think there’s any question that people will be interested in these experiences going forward,” Nespor said.

You may think of books and text when you picture archives. But submissions can also include videos, photos or even artwork.

Submissions that include video, photos or artwork can be emailed to archives@ysu.edu. Text submissions can be entered through an online form.

The submissions will be included in the digital archives

Nespor is seeking submissions from all students, faculty and staff but is especially interested in certain groups of students. That group includes international students, first generation college students, nontraditional students or students with their own children, student-athletes, and students of color.