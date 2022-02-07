YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown State University’s COVID-19 Dashboard Monday showed that COVID-19 cases are the lowest that the University has seen in nearly 6 months.

According to the website, YSU reported 17 new cases for the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 5.

Out of those cases, 11 were students off-campus, two students were on campus, and four were employees.

This is the lowest that the number has been since August 17, 2021, when the University only three new cases.

The highest number of cases was reported on January 15 as 158 new positive cases were reported.

The YSU COVID-19 Dashboard is released every Monday