YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown State University released their latest COVID-19 numbers Monday in its COVID-19 Dashboard.

The university reported only four positive COVID-19 tests for the week of February 27-March 5, meaning that this is the lowest cases have been since before the Fall 2021 semester started.

According to the dashboard, all positive cases were from students. The previous low for cases was 3, which was recorded from August 15-August 21. The Fall 2021 semester started on August 30.

COVID-19 cases reached a high of 158 during the week of January 9 – January 15.

The COVID-19 Dashboard is released every Monday.