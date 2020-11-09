YSU reports climbing coronavirus numbers

For the week of Nov. 3-9, 37 people at YSU reported being infected

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cases of COVID-19 on Youngstown State University’s campus are climbing. This week, the university reported more than three dozen new cases.

For the week of Nov. 3-9, 37 people at YSU reported being infected. Of those, 34 were students and none were on-campus residents. Three were employees.

That brings the total since August 1 to 117.

YSU reports the number of COVID-19 positive cases every Monday.

You can find more information on YSU’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

