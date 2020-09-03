YSU reports 22 positive COVID-19 cases since June 1

There is currently one active case -- a student who doesn't live on campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University has had 22 positive cases of COVID-19 since June 1, according to YSU’s health department.

Julie Gentile, of the university’s health department, said those cases include students, faculty and staff. Gentile said there is one active case currently. That student does not live on campus.

YSU’s fall semester began August 17 with precautions, including a mask requirement and smaller class sizes due to social distancing.

Gentile said YSU isn’t conducting mass testing but is asking individuals to let the university know if they have COVID-19 symptoms, if they’ve been in close contact with anyone who has COVID-19 or if they’ve had a test.

Once a positive COVID-19 test is confirmed by the local health department, YSU officials will follow up and provide students with support. The health department where the person was tested makes the final decision about when the student can return to campus, but Gentile said all health departments are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Enrollment at YSU was down 5.5% for the fall semester.

