YSU reports 19 new COVID-19 cases this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases this week.

For the week of October 24 through October 30, 15 students at the university reported being infected by the virus. Two of those students live on campus.

Four YSU employees also tested positive for COVID-19.

Since August 1, there have been 73 coronavirus cases reported at YSU, with 65 students and eight employees testing positive.

YSU reports the number of COVID-19 positive cases every Monday.

