YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown State University’s COVID-19 Dashboard Monday showed there have been record COVID-19 cases recorded among the university body.

According to the website, YSU reported 131 new cases for the week of Jan. 2-8.

Out of those cases, 91 were students off-campus, 11 students were on campus, and 29 were employees.

Students returned to campus Monday with new COVID-19 related protocols and procedures.

According to the website, the previous highest number of cases was 67 from December 5-Dec. 11, 2020. The dashboard dates back to August 2020.

YSU’s COVID-19 numbers are released every Monday.