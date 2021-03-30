YSU holds first on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, staff

Thirty-six students from YSU's School of Nursing are administering the shots

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University held its first on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday.

Between 800 and 1,000 students, staff members and their families received the vaccine inside Beeghly Center.

Thirty-six students from YSU’s School of Nursing are administering the shots.

The director of the School of Nursing, Dr. Nancy Wagner, said it was very well planned and went smoothly.

The second clinic will be on April 6, but all appointments have already been booked.

There’s no word yet on whether more clinics at YSU will be scheduled.