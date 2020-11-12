YSU going remote following Thanksgiving break, dorms open

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Youngstown State University were informed Thursday that their classes will “primarily” be all remote following Thanksgiving break.

According to YSU President Jim Tressel, the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state and region prompted the change to all-remote learning.

Students in field placements, clinicals, internships and student teaching assignments should continue as instructed by their departments.

Beginning Nov. 30, most courses will be delivered online. Some could go online sooner.

Final exams will also be given online.

The campus, dorms and dining services will remain open.

With this change, it becomes even more critical that we all continue to be vigilant and to strictly follow all safety protocols before the Thanksgiving break. We have done a fantastic job up to this point – remaining socially distant, wearing our masks, washing our hands – and you are all to be commended. Please, keep up the good work. YSU President Jim Tressel

More headlines from WKBN.com: