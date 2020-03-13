YSU decides to extend online-only classes through the rest of spring semester

The university is also working on a plan to refund or credit students who live on campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University will be moving to online classes for the rest of the semester.

Previously, YSU said face-to-face classes would be canceled and all coursework would be done online through March 22. On Friday, the university decided that would extend through the rest of the spring semester.

All on-campus courses will be delivered remotely starting March 23. The university is still coming up with a plan for how that will work.

Students do not need to come back to campus after spring break.

The schedule is as follows:

March 9-15: Spring break

March 16-22: Spring break extended; no classes except for regular, fully online courses

March 23 through the end of the semester: Spring semester classes resume but instruction will be delivered remotely; students should not come to campus

This decision comes in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

YSU is working on a fair and equitable way to offer refunds or credits for students who live on campus in Cafaro, Lyden, Kilcawley, Wick and Weller. These students will be getting additional emails in the future to keep them informed.

Students who have nowhere else to go will be accommodated.