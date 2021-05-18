YSU clarifies post-June 2 COVID-19 guidelines

On Tuesday, YSU President Jim Tressel sent out a release detailing the changes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University will follow state and federal guidelines when it comes to new COVID-19 protocols starting on June 2.

Those who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks or socially distance themselves around campus anymore.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated will still need to wear masks and socially distance while on campus.

Tressel is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and thanks those who already have.

According to Tressel, 86% of courses for the fall semester will be offered with at least some traditional, face-to-face components.

But, he says, as this unpredictable virus continues, plans for the fall semester can be changed at any time.