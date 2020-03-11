YSU cancels Bill Nye for Skeggs Lecture Series

Science television personality Bill Nye attends the world premiere of “Men in Black: International” at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A March appearance of Bill Nye the Science Guy on the campus of Youngstown State University has been canceled.

Nye was scheduled to speak March 18 at 7 p.m. as part of YSU’s Skeggs Lecture Series.

YSU is listing the lecture as canceled and no reschedule date is listed.

YSU administrators announced this week that in response to the coronavirus outbreak, spring break is extended through March 22. University staff will be using the time to come up with a plan for other ways to hold classes if they have to shut the campus down for a longer period of time.