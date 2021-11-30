YSU asks students, employees to provide vaccination status

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is partnering with a third-party company to collect the vaccination status of students and staff.

YSU announced in a Facebook post that it is partnering with Med+Proctor to securely gather the vaccination status of students and employees.

“Knowing what percentage of our student body and faculty members have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is critically important to remain on campus as it will better enable the university to make the best decisions regarding everyone’s health and safety,” YSU said in a statement.

The university is asking all students, faculty and staff who have been vaccinated to voluntarily share that information through Med+Proctor.

YSU says that there is no charge for submission of vaccination status.