(WKBN) – Don’t throw away your expired at-home COVID-19 testing kits until you check to see if the expiration date has been extended.

Lucira Health, Inc. CHECK-IT COVID-19 Test Kits and OraSure Technologies, Inc. InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Tests that are FDA authorized now have a longer shelf-life than previously authorized.

The expiration dates for these tests have been extended to reflect the longer shelf-life. Expiration dates for other tests have previously been extended, too.

You can find a list of tests and their updated expirations dates, if they have one, online at fda.gov.

The extension is based on additional data provided by the manufacturer showing how long the test can be used with the same expected accuracy.