Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber launches initiative, helps businesses in COVID-19 crisis

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – In an effort to help the Valley’s business community navigate through the COVID-19 crisis, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber is launching a new initiative: EMERGE.

This initiative will provide direct assistance on a variety of topics and matters through the expertise of the team, members of the organization’s board of directors and chamber members, a release said.

The chamber has been monitoring and communicating to its members important information about resources that are available during this time and also maintaining a frequently updated list of those resources on their website.

Through EMERGE, and with the support of the Regional Chamber’s Board of Directors, they are ready to open their virtual doors to any business that needs assistance.

Topics range from SBA loans and tax information to laws governing unemployment and interpreting state and national orders.

The team can directly assist with a variety of needs, while members of the board and other experts offer additional insight as chairs for each of the teams.

“We are committed to providing our business community with the resources needed to EMERGE and recover from this crisis successfully,” said President and CEO at the Chamber Tom Humphries. “There is a lot of information out there, and businesses may be confused or not know how to sort through it all. We can help with that and many other issues that may be occurring.”

The primary areas in which the chamber may assist include finance, accounting, law, insurance, business, healthcare, government affairs and marketing.

Ted Schmidt, PNC Regional President for Youngstown and a member of the chamber’s board, is chairing the finance team.

He notes the importance of the chamber offering this service to the business community.

“This is an unprecedented time, so it’s understandable that many business may need help navigating these uncharted waters,” Schmidt said. “This program will help local businesses stay strong, so they have a better chance of remaining viable throughout and long after this crisis.”

To access the list of teams and contact information for chamber staff overseeing them, click here.

In a release, they said that no matter the question or if a business isn’t sure what are it may fall into, they encourage them to call nonetheless so that the team can make every effort to help during this time.