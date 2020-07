The Ohio National Guard will help administer the test

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown is hosting a COVID-19 popup testing site this week.

The event is scheduled for Friday, July 17 at the MYCAP building, which sits at the corner of Broadway and 5th Avenue.

Testing runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk up patients will go the pavilion inside Wick Park.

The Ohio National Guard will help administer the test.

The test is free and pre-registration is not required.