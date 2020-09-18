Youngstown to begin weekly COVID-19 testing; mayor credits drop in cases to mask-wearing

Mayor Tito Brown said numbers in the city started dropping soon after he issued a mask mandate in July

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s mayor is crediting a recent drop in cases to wearing masks.

In the meantime, he confirms the city will be teaming up with the Ohio National Guard to resume COVID-19 testing clinics. It starts next Thursday.

Final details are still being ironed out.

Brown hopes to have testing performed once a week, for at least the next eight weeks.

