Youngstown theaters react to COVID-19 closures and cancellations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With stay at home orders still in effect, the only shows people can enjoy are on their TV screens. For local theater companies, that has been a hard reality to get used to.

The shows cannot go on in the Valley, as COVID-19 has forced local theaters to lock their doors and cancel shows indefinitely.

For the Youngstown Playhouse, they took it a step further by cancelling the rest of their season.

“Our final show was supposed to go off in June, early June, and I didn’t think we were going to be able to get to that point, even with some of the slow restrictions to open us back up again,” said Board President Dr. John Cox.

Cox is also a pediatrician, so as hard as it was for him, ending the season just made sense.

“On a level of public health, I am also looking at it from that standpoint as well, and not just the Board President of the Playhouse. So, for the safety of all involved, I thought this was the most prudent way to go,” Cox said.

Over in Trumbull County, the Millennial Theater Company is figuring out what their next move will be.

No decisions have been made about the entire season, but for now, their shows are canceled indefinitely.

“It’s been absolutely devastating. We took the last–about half of the last year off to prepare to launch this new season, being that it was five large musicals. We needed that time to build up everything, so we have the sets and the costumes and the props ready for the majority of our shows this season and all that momentum was taken away in an instant,” said Joe Asente of the Millennial Theater Company.

The Millennial Theater Company was preparing to open a show right before the governor’s stay at home order.

“The cast of Shrek, with one rehearsal to go, they were all ready. The excitement was building. We were going to have our school show the next day and they were just there, just ready for their audience. So there were a lot of tears that first night from the cast,” said Asente.

But as a new reality sank in, Asente and his company got creative.

For anyone interested, they host online challenges through their website and social media to give people that creative outlet while the stages stay empty.

“We use the arts as an outlet. We want to gather together. That’s human nature. And there’s no better place to do that then the theater and have that shared, common live theatrical experience,” Asente said.

“I know that the community itself, the local arts community, is going to gather together and support each other during this time and then it’s time for people to get back on stage,” said Cox. “The performers will be definitely ready and we can’t wait to see everybody at the theaters again.”