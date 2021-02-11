Youngstown State University to begin collecting wastewater to detect COVID-19

These samples can help predict if a population could have an outbreak of the virus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is working with the Ohio Department of Health and The Ohio State University to collect wastewater to test for COVID-19.

“The ODH put this program together. We agreed to participate in it. It’s grant-funded through them. They provided us with some funding to do it, as well as the equipment to collect the samples, and we’re getting that equipment installed and actually starting to sample now,” said John Hyden, the associate vice president for facilities and support services at YSU.

According to biology professor Dr. Chet Cooper, studies show that if a peak is detected in wastewater, then it can be expected that there will be a rise in COVID-19 among that population. He said data suggests that individuals shed the virus in the wastewater about two days before there are noticeable symptoms.

“A lot of colleges, universities across the state are participating in this,” Cooper said. “We’re not doing the analysis ourselves. We’re sending that off to a verified lab to do the analysis, but they send the data back.”

They’ll overnight the samples to a lab in Houston, Texas, and that lab will send the data back right away. YSU will analyze the data from these locations, and if they find a peak, they’ll work with those specific locations to implement any necessary procedures for the residents.

“One of the things we pride ourselves here at YSU is the involvement of our students in actual laboratory-type research, so I have three undergraduates who will be helping me out,” Dr. Cooper said. “This is going to be a little bit of a different experience for them and something they’ll be able to put down on their resumes.”

The collections will be made at the Lyden House, Cafaro House, Kilcawley House and the 100 and 200 buildings of the Courtyard Apartments.

Hyden said other colleges and universities participating might have to collect from a point that has a classroom, office and dormitory on it, which can make it hard to determine where a spike comes from if there is one.

“Ours are just dormitory dormitories so if we see a spike in the COVID-19 levels in the waste stream we know exactly where it’s coming from and then we can start to address it within the residents of that building,” he said.