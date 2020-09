Both are students living off campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State continues to update its COVID-19 Dashboard each Monday. This week, the university is reporting two new cases.

Since the school started keeping track August 1, there have been a total of 20 cases. Just one of those was a student living on campus.

Three of the cases were employees.

