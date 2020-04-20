Youngstown State University plans virtual graduation experience

YSU hopes that this virtual experience will still provide an opportunity for students to share the special day with family and friends

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University announced Sunday evening that they are planning a virtual graduation experience for their 2020 graduates.

“Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we will not be able to celebrate your graduation by gathering together in a traditional commencement ceremony,” wrote Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Brien Smith. “This commencement, like just about everything else this semester, will be different.”

They are in the process of planning a virtual graduation experience for 10 a.m. May 9.

Smith also wrote in the release that more details will be emailed to students’ YSU email accounts.

The virtual event will include many of the elements of the regular commencement, concluding with the scrolling of the names of all graduates, the formal moving of the tassel and the singing of the alma mater.

YSU hopes that this virtual experience will provide an opportunity for students to share the special day with family and friends.