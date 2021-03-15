Youngstown State says death of staff member last month was due to COVID-19

The university's statement reads, "Michael was more than a YSU staff member. He is more than a COVID-19 statistic."

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University has announced the death of a staff member.

The university says Michael Hanni died from COVID-19 in mid-February.

Hanni worked in both the Office of Student Conduct and Housing & Residence Life.

YSU released a statement on its Instagram page, saying, “Michael was more than a YSU staff member. He is more than a COVID-19 statistic. He was a son, a grandson, a brother and a friend. Please, in memory of Michael and for the safety of the overall YSU community, continue to take care of yourselves and each other.”

