Youngstown Skate considered ‘fun sport,’ not reopening with other businesses yet

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A skating rink in the Valley is patiently waiting to reopen to the public. Since it’s considered a “fun sport,” the rink will not be included in the next phase of reopening businesses in Ohio.

Youngstown Skate has been around for 42 years. This has been the first and longest time it has been temporarily closed, all due to COVID-19.

With many businesses reopening this month, manager Jack Muransky thought things were finally going in the right direction.

“My thought was, ‘Boy, I’m ready to go.’ I called some of my workers and told them, ‘Hey, we’re ready in a couple of weeks,'” he said.

Only to find out that his business wasn’t allowed to reopen just yet.

“I called the health department this morning and they said, ‘No, you can’t open up because you’re not a gym or fitness center, you’re considered a fun sport,'” Muransky said.

In the meantime, Muransky says he and his team have been using their time wisely and getting things done.

“We came through and vacuumed our carpets, scrubbed out carpets. Took all of our rental skates off the counter, redone those, sanitized those, checked all the bearings and wheels on them and then put them back on the shelf,” Muransky said.

Like many businesses, Youngstown Skate will have to follow strict protocols, with the biggest emphasis on social distancing.

“Our snack bar will be six feet apart when you come in and get your food. Our snack bar tables will be separated so that they are not sitting side by side. Our birthday party will be on big, long tables and it will be a curtain between the two sets of tables,” Muransky said.

He also said it has been tough not being able to reopen, but he believes you can only stay positive during these trying times.

“We’re fighting the storm and we’ll make it, and we’ll fight through it and come out of the corona at the end,” Muransky said.