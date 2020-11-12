Youngstown Schools CEO: Remote learning continues, food distribution program taking break

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, the CEO of the Youngstown City School District talked about a short-term schooling plan and had a major announcement about food distribution.

CEO Justin Jennings doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to get students and teachers back into the classroom anytime soon.

He announced that remote learning will continue at least until January, at which time he will decide if remote learning will continue beyond that. The district started the school year remotely.

Jennings also announced that for at least the next two weeks, all of the school system’s buildings will be closed for deep cleaning. There had been some staff and teachers using the buildings.

The technology department will stay open but new devices will only be given out at Choffin.

Also, athletics, except for freshman basketball at Chaney, will continue.

He also had some news concerning the school system’s weekly food distribution.

“You won’t see food services for the next two weeks because we’ve had some issues over in that area and we don’t want to contaminate or make anybody else sick. So, we’ve decided to hold off for two weeks to do that in our buildings. Parents, if you call or do anything in the buildings, you may not get an immediate answer. So we’ll have our executive assistants and secretaries checking the phone often but you may not get an immediate answer.”

Right now, the food program is being shut down for next week and the week of Thanksgiving. Students were, on a weekly basis, being given enough food to last seven days. The situation will be reassessed for the week of Nov. 30 and a decision whether to move forward will be made at that time.

Jennings also thanked voters for passing the renewal levy. There had been some debate on whether the school board was going to even allow it on the ballot.

It was also announced on Thursday that the Choffin Career and Technical Center has received a Pacesetter Award from a group called High Schools That Work. Choffin has developed some programs that have been recognized statewide. Its graduation rate has also gone up by 11% over the past few years.