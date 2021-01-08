Youngstown school installs new air filtration units throughout building

The Carrier Negative Air System not only filters the air but it also sanitizes surfaces

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Joseph the Provider School in Youngstown will have roughly 80 students return to school on Monday for in-person learning. To get ready, the school has installed nearly 20 new air filtration units throughout the building.

“Dust, mold spores, viruses — we’re going after all of it,” said Glenn Gault, owner of Gault Heating and Cooling.

Cleaning up the air for students and staff.

“What it basically does is you’re pulling all the air from the space and running it through massive HEPA filtration and before it leaves the machine, it’s going through this iWave system that takes the negative and positive ions in the air, destroying them,” Gault said.

It’s called a Carrier Negative Air System and it not only filters the air but it also sanitizes surfaces.

“I don’t know if you can ever do enough with what’s going on right now with sanitation, so I wouldn’t hold back on your other sanitation processes. This is basically all that you can do to the air and surfaces in one appliance,” Gault said.

The school tells us they have had positive reactions from families and teachers.

“They’re already noticing a difference in the air quality in the classrooms,” said Father Michael Swierz, president of St. Joseph the Provider School. “Families have responded and said they feel much safer and they’re glad we’re doing this and taking this extra step.”

The school would not tell us how much the machines cost, but they did have help paying for the items.

“There was CARES Act money that was given to all the schools to help the kids in school as best as we could with buying certain products like plexiglass shields, sanitizer and masks,” Father Swierz said. “We went beyond that to get an air filtration system into our school that gets rid of all the viruses and cleans the surfaces, provides fresh air in each of the classrooms.”

They say it’s well worth the cost.

“We’re making it as safe as it could possibly be. Safer than it is for the kids to even be at their own homes,” Gault said.