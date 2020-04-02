Youngstown police officers cleared for duty after COVID-19 scare

Chief Robin Lees said an arrested man showing COVID-19 symptoms tested negative for the virus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two Youngstown police officers who were self-isolating after a man they arrested showed signs of COVID-19 have been cleared to return to duty.

The man, Jeremiah Roth, 19, of Columbus, tested negative for the virus, said police Chief Robin Lees.

Roth was arrested last week after he was spotted in a car a woman said was stolen while she was using an ATM at a downtown bank.

Roth led police on a short chase to West Avenue and had to be taken out of the car by the officers because he refused to get out on his own, according to investigators.

Roth was arraigned in municipal court but began showing symptoms shortly after.

He was also quarantined in a special wing at the jail while awaiting the results of his tests.