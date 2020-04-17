Youngstown Police: Man cited for violating stay at home order

Police found the man lying in the parking lot and giggling

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was so drunk Wednesday morning he had to be examined at a hospital was cited by police for violating the state’s stay at home order to help Ohio battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

Police were called about 10:55 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Arlington Heights in Youngstown. When they got there, they found Phillip Tharpe, 61, of East Boston Avenue, lying in the parking lot and giggling.

Tharpe appeared very drunk and told police he was there because he was delivering groceries. When asked if he was drunk he told police, “just a little,” reports say.

According to a report, Tharpe could not tell police which apartment he was to deliver groceries to.

An ambulance had to be called because Tharpe was so drunk, reports say.

Police cited another man yesterday for violating the order, but that report is not yet available.

Since Gov. Mike DeWine issued the order March 22, city police have cited 11 adults for violating it.

Under the order, people are to stay home unless they have a job deemed essential, are buying food or medicine or are seeking medical treatment.