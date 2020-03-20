Youngstown police making changes amid coronavirus outbreak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — While the Youngstown Police Department is restricting access to its building during the COVID-19 outbreak, some things will remain the same.

Police Chief Robin Lees said operations in the patrol division, including shift times, remain unchanged. Also, in the case of a major crime such as a homicide, witnesses and suspects will still be brought back to the police department for questioning.

However, Lees said detectives in those cases will follow social distancing guidelines to help minimize any exposure to the virus.

Detectives and other personnel who are not in the patrol division are working staggered shifts to cut down on the numbers of people who are in the building at any one time, Lees said.

Detectives have been encouraged to try and work off-site if they can, Lees said.

Citizens can access the first-floor door to get inside the vestibule, where they are given a list of numbers to call if they need an officer or a report.

Lees said the department will try and conduct as much business by phone as possible.

The police department joins City Hall and the municipal court complex in restricting access to their buildings to help deal with the virus, as experts across the country recommend people limit contact as much as possible in order to stop its spread.

There are over 100 cases of the virus in Ohio and five in Mahoning County.