Youngstown police calls drop amid Governor’s state-at-home order

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police have seen a decrease in calls since Gov. Mike DeWine issued a stay-at-home this order this week to help the state battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Robin Lees said a call audit will be done at the end of the month to determine the exact number of calls, but he did say there was a substantial decrease.

While overall calls for service have dropped, Lees said the number of domestic violence incidents is about normal. There were also reports of gunfire, people being wounded and homes being shot up at the beginning of the week.

That has died down in the later part of the week, but he said it is still something officers will keep an eye on while they are on the road.

The order issued by DeWine asks residents to stay home unless there is an emergency or they are going to work.

People are also asked to practice social distancing as a way of decreasing their risk of infection or infecting someone else.

In that regard, the Detective Division has staggered the schedule of detectives to cut down on the number of people in the building.

Some detectives have also been moved to the third floor to ease conditions in their squad room, which had over 10 people in one small room.

The third floor was the former municipal court training facility that was being used as a training center. By moving some personnel to the third floor, those detectives are still able to access city, state and federal databases, Lees said.

Schedules in the patrol division have not changed, but officers are taking roll call in the department’s garage where it is easier to separate from each other.

Because of social distancing guidelines, one thing that is not being done for the time being is issuing search warrants in drug investigations, although Lees said that is revisited on an almost daily basis.