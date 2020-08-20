Youngstown Peace Race will be virtual this year

Organizers announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that the race will be virtual

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Peace Race will be a virtual contest this year.

Organizers announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that with public safety in mind, they’ve decided to hold the race online.

The Peace Race Board made the decision and said it was not an easy one.

A virtual race is typically run by participants running the distances and posting results online, much like was done with the Panerathon earlier this month.

The 46th annual Youngstown Peace Race was scheduled for October 11.

Information on how to register and compete virtually has not yet been released on the Peace Race website.

