Youngstown neighborhood prepares cooked meals for community during virus outbreak

More than 80 pounds of chicken and fries were handed out Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Youngstown community are coming together to give back one meal at a time.

Every Friday at 3 p.m., cooked meals are being given out to anyone who wants to stop by the block of Avondale, between Rush Boulevard and South Avenue.

“We want everybody to group together, we want everybody to link together, we want everybody to stay 6-feet apart from each other but we want everybody happy, smiling and all that,” said Chris Cordero of Youngstown.

The food was donated by different businesses, organizations and residents, including Roscoe’s and the non-profit organization Colony Youngstown.

Keland Logan, who is with Colony Youngstown, says this is a great way to utilize urban green space.

“In this moment, kids ain’t eating. So we figured we’d come together and feed them,” said Deaunte Riley of Youngstown.

More than 80 pounds of chicken and fries were handed out Friday.