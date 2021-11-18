Youngstown mayor sets target date for achieving vaccination goal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mayor Tito Brown says the City of Youngstown has a target date to achieve a 75% vaccination rate among its employees.

City employees are encouraged to either voluntarily receive the COVID-19 vaccination or, if they have already received their vaccination, to present their certified vaccination card to their department supervisor.

If by January 4, 2022, the city falls short of its vaccination goal, Brown says they’ll implement a policy requiring all City employees to either provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or to undergo bi-weekly COVID-19 testing, at no cost to the employee.

Brown says as long as the 75% is reached, there will be no need to enact a policy.

City council had considered incentivizing vaccines by providing $1,000 to each vaccinated city worker, but that policy was voted down.

About 50% of the workforce is currently vaccinated. He has been asking city workers to comply but stopped short of a full mandate as Moderna and Johnson and Johnson’s vaccines have only been authorized for emergency use.