Youngstown man receives citation after police called twice for large gatherings

Ohio has banned gatherings of over 10 people to try and stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was warned Wednesday about holding a large gathering at a South Side Youngstown home in defiance of a state order was issued a citation Thursday after police were called again.

Eugene Thompkins, 28, was issued a summons after police were called about 6:05 p.m. to a 205 E. Boston Ave. home Thompkins said he lived at.

Reports said all South Side patrol cars were sent to the gathering by the afternoon turn shift commander after they received a complaint that lots of people were at the home.

When officers got there, they reported finding several cars at the home and several people there who did not live there.

They were ordered to leave and told if they took part in another large gathering, they could be cited.

Thompkins, who told police that he lived there, was warned Wednesday after officers broke up another large gathering at his home, reports said.

The state has banned gatherings of over 10 people to try and stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Ohio.