Youngstown food kitchen serving more hot meals amid coronavirus outbreak

Our Community Kitchen in Youngstown is serving an average of 200 meals per day, up from the usual 150-175 a day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was hard to miss Robert Johnson Friday.

Standing in line for a take-out meal at the St. Vincent de Paul food kitchen at St. Cyril & Methodius Church on Watt Street, Johnson’s face was covered with a black surgical mask.

He said he wants to take precautions because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, but he also acknowledged that he has to eat and the food kitchen and food pantry across the street are a big help.

“They help me get by,” Johnson said.

Johnson is one of hundreds of people who utilize both St. Vincent de Paul and the Our Community Kitchen across the Mahoning River at 551 Mahoning Ave.

Since the outbreak of the virus, which has infected over 100 people in the state and five in Mahoning County, food banks across the state have reported a need for food and supplies because of an increased need while also cutting back on hot meals in order to minimize exposure.

Both kitchens are still offering free hot meals, but they are take-out only.

Skip Barone, who heads up Our Community Kitchen, said the hot meals have increased in popularity, even though they are take out.

Barone said since they started the hot meals this week, they have given away an average of 200 meals per day, up from 150-175 a day. Barone’s kitchen serves the meals from 11a.m. to 1 p.m.

One of the reasons could be that people are taking advantage of free bus service by the Western Reserve Transit Authority, including a stop in the parking lot, Barone said.

Jessica Anthony, Mahoning County president for St. Vincent de Paul, said they have seen a decrease in their hot meals, which are given the same time as Barone’s, possibly because people do not want to be exposed to the virus.

However, she said, the food pantry is doing a brisk business and giving away lots of food.

“So far we’ve seen quite an increase because of people getting ready for their quarantine or being prepared to be laid off,” Anthony said.

Anthony said to replenish the stocks, monetary donations are crucial so that the pantry can order more food. Anyone who wants to can make a donation online on the Mahoning Valley Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s website.

A group of volunteers this week hit up several area grocery stores to stock up on food for the pantry, Anthony said.

Pat Guidos, of Poland, was dropping off some food at the pantry. She said she had been donating food weekly but added now is an especially important time to donate.

“People need food. That’s the biggest thing,“ Guidos said.

Barone said his kitchen can also use donations of food. He said they have been good lately, but the stocks have been dwindling. He said meats, fruits, vegetables, bread and other items are welcomed and will be used.

“We utilize everything,” Barone said.