Youngstown Diocese: In-person Mass to resume by the end of the month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown said public Mass gatherings will resume by the end of May.

The diocese decided its soft opening will be Monday, May 25. You should check your local parish for more information.

There will be less than 50% occupancy in church buildings and social distancing will be followed.

Specific directives and guidelines will be given to each parish next week.

Even though public Mass will be celebrated in-person once again, there is no obligation to attend. This dispension will be in effect until further notice.

“As your bishop, I continue to be cautious and concerned for those who are most at risk, the elderly and those with serious health issues. I strongly urge those who are most vulnerable to stay at home and I implore those who are not feeling well to refrain from coming to church,” Bishop George Murry said.

He also wanted to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and cooperation through this gradual return.