Youngstown City Schools to provide COVID-19 testing for students, families, faculty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District is providing COVID-19 testing and antibody testing to students, families and staff.

The services are provided by QUICKmed Urgent Care.

The testing will be available at Chaney High School on July 30 and at East High School on July 31.

Testing for adults and staff is from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on both days. Student testing and physicals for student-athletes are from noon until 5 p.m. on both days.

Those looking to be tested are asked to complete and bring all required paperwork.

If you have any questions, you can contact Quick Med Urgent Care at (330) 476-2260.