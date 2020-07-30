Youngstown City Council debates effectiveness of masks, approves mandate with vote of 4-3

Council members were divided on whether a mandate is needed in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City Council voted on the requirements of wearing a mask at a special meeting Wednesday night.

The council was divided on whether or not they felt city residents should be mandated to wear facial coverings. They were voting on whether to amend the city’s codified ordinances in regard to the mask mandate.

During the meeting, First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver asked the Youngstown Environmental Health Director Tara Cioffi, “What is the science that says that the facial coverings, or the masks, actually do stop or slow the spread of COVID-19?”

Cioffi responded by saying that there is scientific evidence to support the idea that masks help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s just another layer of protection. We are not going out there and saying, ‘Absolutely you’re not going to get COVID.’ But we do know that if these things are worn properly, that it will reduce the spread,” she said.

“But the virus could still come through the mask?” Oliver asked again.

“It can definitely go through the mask. It’s meant to be a protection to the person that you’re speaking to, but that distance is just as key as the mask is,” Cioffi responded.

Sixth Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis said wearing a mask may not be 100% effective, but it is effective.

Seventh Ward Councilwoman Basia Adamczak said she feels it is important to encourage residents to wear masks, but not mandate them. She also said she doesn’t feel the city should be burdened with enforcing this mandate.

“I don’t want to put the burden on our YPD to be tackling this issue, when there’s so many other issues as well as our health department when there’s so many other things that they are dealing with,” Adamczak said.

She said she is not against wearing masks and encourages residents to do so but does not feel it should be forced.

Councilman Mike Ray, of the fourth ward, pointed out that the state already has a mask mandate.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown stated that cities that were on level red have seen a reduction when they ordered a mask mandate.

After much discussion, a vote was taken and the legislation for a mask mandate did pass with a 4-3 vote.

Julius Oliver, Basia Adamczak and Jimmy Hughes voted against the legislation with Samantha Turner, Mike Ray, Lauren McNally and Anita Davis voting to approve.

Davis said, “If the masks can prevent one future death, it’s worth it. It’s worth the inconvenience.”

