Youngstown church gets deep-cleaned to prepare for worshippers this Sunday

Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church was sanitized so they can start their services indoors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A church in Youngstown has been preparing all week to reopen this Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church had to transition into a new way of worship services.

“After having our services actually on the outside of the lawn of the church, we realized with seasons changing that we had to look at some different alternatives,” said Rev. Lewis Macklin.

That alternative was to get the church deeply sanitized so they can start their services indoors.

“In order to go back to the traditional services, and we’re not saying we’re going back to old ways, but to be able to worship inside, we want to make sure that the facilities are accommodating and safe and prepared,” Rev. Macklin said.

A certified and trained industrial and environmental cleaning company was in the church on Friday cleaning areas that are frequently touched in the building.

“We applied the chemical that we used. It continues to disinfect 10 days after it’s applied, it’s very effective. It’s a germicidal, it’s a detergent and it’s also a deodorant,” said Fletcher Morgan, with Atlas Environmental Management LLC.

The chemical also disinfects and kills over 70 pathogens.

Morgan said it took them about two hours to clean the church thoroughly two times.

He has some tips for returning to church this Sunday.

“Wash your hands. Please do not come in here wearing latex gloves, that may risk cross-contamination. Just use hand sanitizer and wash your hands every chance you get,” Morgan said.

Pastor Macklin said they will be following CDC guidelines such as wearing masks and social distancing.

