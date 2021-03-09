Youngstown-area church leaders encouraging residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

ACTION held a discussion Tuesday morning over the hesitancy certain people are having about getting vaccinated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown churches are getting involved to encourage the Valley’s minority population to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

ACTION is a group of churches that work together to make Youngstown better.

Reverend Lew Macklin has received the vaccine. He believes church and community leaders need to use their positions to spread the word that the vaccines are safe and effective.

“It’s like a commercial. You don’t understand a product that’s being sold or being presented until you watch and review several times unconsciously, and so we have to make sure that our messaging is consistent, and we’re making it available in real time, and we’re not shaming folks,” he said.

Pastor Macklin said leaders need to stress getting a shot is a personal choice and that no one’s going to be forced to get one. People can make their own decisions.