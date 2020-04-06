Youngstown and Warren Mayors announce COVID-19 Economic Development Task Force

The goal of the member organizations is to identify and share information on all resources coming online that aid businesses and employees impacted

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Mayors of Youngstown and Warren are announcing proactive measures taken by their respective Economic Development teams to partner with local economic development organizations in forming a COVID-19 Economic Development Task Force.

Economic Development leaders quickly realized there were new resources and guidelines rolling out daily from the federal and state level as well as for profit and nonprofit organizations.

The goal of the member organizations is to identify and share information on all resources coming online that aid businesses and employees impacted by the coronavirus.

Further out, the group will coordinate and transition their efforts to foster business recovery.

As businesses begin to experiences the immediate and long-term implication of the current events, it is essential to ensure these resources are properly communicated and accessible to the business community, a release said.

The Economic Development Task Force will convene weekly conference calls to discuss new developments and actions to meet the pressing needs of their business partners.

Organizations participating in the effort include:

Cities of Warren and Youngstown

Congressman Ryan’s Office

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments

Mahoning Columbiana Training Association

Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corporation

Western Reserve Port Authority

Youngstown Business Incubator

Youngstown State University

Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber Businesses are encouraged to look into the resources listed below for access to immediate funding: